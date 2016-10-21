Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour is coming to Showtime

It’s Showtime for Madonna this December!

The pop icon’s Rebel Heart Tour made its last stop back in March, but thanks to the premium cable network, you’ll be able to watch the elaborate production from the comfort of your living room.

Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour will feature behind-the-scenes footage and performances from the final leg of her tour in Australia, Showtime announced Friday. Airing Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, the special will let fans take a “crazy ride” with the “medieval warrior bitch goddess,” Madonna’s on-stage alter ego. Explosions, bondage, and a whole lot of screaming — on stage and off — are also on the menu.

“When it comes to putting on a show, there is only one Madonna — an iconic performer that we’re thrilled to have on our air,” said David Nevins, Showtime’s president and CEO. “With her unique creative vision and unmatched stage presence, our viewers will see an arena show packed with visual theatrics, stunning costumes and intricate choreography, featuring new hits and beloved classic songs.”

The 55-city tour began in Montreal back in September 2015. Her 82 shows grossed over $100 million.

Watch the video below for a taste of what’s to come on Showtime.