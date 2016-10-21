Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme, the Master of the Mystic Arts. Over more than 50 years in comics, Strange has bested rival magicians, fire demons, and evil gods. That’s nothing, however, compared to a kids’ birthday party. When Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, he and host Jimmy Kimmel acted out a sketch in which Kimmel hired Strange as entertainment for a kids’ birthday party.

“Show me the demons,” Strange said after arriving through a portal.

“All right, here they are,” Kimmel said, opening the door on a party of ravenous, sugar-high children.

Strange tried making some balloon animals for the kids, but when one of them said “you suck,” Strange threw him through a portal to a volcanic alternate dimension.

“Where’s Marcus?” Kimmel asked later, walking in with cake.

“Oh, he went home,” Strange replied.

Watch the clip below.