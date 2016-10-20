Nintendo Switch console and portable hybrid coming March 2017

Nintendo just announced its next system, the Nintendo Switch, a console and portable hybrid that will release in March 2017. You can watch the reveal trailer above.

Nintendo Switch connects to the TV like a traditional console, but it can also be removed from its dock and the system instantly transitions to portable mode via the Switch’s high-definition display. The video shows a man playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with a traditional-looking controller on a large TV before picking up the Switch, sliding in small controllers on either side of the system, and continuing the same game outside.

The Joy-Con controllers, as they are called, are detachable inputs that can be used in a variety of ways. One player can use one in each hand, or they can be used by multiple people for multiplayer games. The controllers can also snap into a Joy-Con Grip accessory for more traditional control, and a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (similar to the Wii U Pro Controller) will also be available.

“Nintendo Switch allows gamers the freedom to play however they like,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO, Nintendo of America, in a press release. “It gives game developers new abilities to bring their creative visions to life by opening up the concept of gaming without boundaries.”

In addition to Zelda, the video offers glimpses of versions of Skyrim, Mario Kart, Splatoon, and most interestingly, a new Mario game. Nintendo has announced nearly 50 publishers supporting the Switch and says the launch titles, release date and price specifics will be revealed prior to the March launch.