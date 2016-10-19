Jimmy Kimmel pranks people with fake Kanye West shoes

ABC
placeholder
Christian Holub
October 19, 2016 at 11:48 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel Live

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
01/03/11
performer
Jimmy Kimmel
broadcaster
ABC
genre
Talk Shows

There are few people Jimmy Kimmel seems to enjoy making fun of more than Kanye West. He got a new opportunity this week with the release of West’s new shoes, the Yeezy Boost 750 Chocolate. Kimmel constructed his own pair of Yeezy’s (by buying a cheap pair of shoes and gluing on fur and a compass) and then took them to the streets to get people’s thoughts.

“I need me a pair of these,” one pedestrian said. “It’s got the compass right here, so you letting them know right where you walking at. They won’t see you coming at all.”

“I feel like I would be able to jump higher in these,” someone else said.

Kimmel’s team also told people that the shoe’s fur was cloned from Kim Kardashian’s hair, that the laces were edible, and that for each pair sold, West will plant a tree in Israel. None of these fake facts really seemed to shake anyone. They all expressed admiration for the shoes. 

“Love you Kanye! Love your shoes! Keep planting trees in Israel!” One bystander said.

Watch the clip below.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now