Anders Holm, Minka Kelly tackle voter fraud hysteria in new Joss Whedon PSA

After assembling the Avengers for an anti-Trump PSA and turning Keegan-Michael Key into a doomsday-forecasting weatherman, Joss Whedon is back with his latest video to mobilize young voters.

As part of his Save the Day initiative, Whedon has recruited Minka Kelly, Anders Holm, and Luis Guzman as elite special agents tasked with taking on voter fraud. Structured like a high-energy police procedural, “Fraud Squad” finds our agents handling only the most notorious voter fraud cases, complete with plenty of explosive car chases (and the occasional need to tackle an old man at the voting booth).

The only catch is that these badass agents don’t actually have much to do (besides arguing about whether to order Greek or Dutch food). Instead, the PSA cites statistics from The Washington Post and The New York Times, arguing that cases of actual voter fraud are sparse.

“Voter Fraud is a SERIOUS joke!” Kelly added on Twitter.

Whedon launched Save the Day, a super PAC dedicated to encouraging young people to get out and vote, a few weeks ago. So far, the initiative has registered more than 45,000 voters.

Watch the new video above.