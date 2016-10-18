Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: First look at Jess photos

Samantha Highfill
October 18, 2016 at 09:10 PM EDT

And just like that, one of the biggest questions surrounding Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has been answered: Yes, Jess’ leather jacket is back. (Let’s be honest: The only love triangle more intense than Jess, Dean, and Rory was the one involving Jess, denim, and leather.)

Netflix has released new photos from its upcoming Gilmore Girls revival, which not only show Jess back at the diner with his uncle, Luke, but also give fans their first glimpse at Lane and Mrs. Kim, who find themselves right where we left them — in the middle of Stars Hollow and all of its shenanigans.

Friday night dinner also makes an appearance in the new photos, and Luke is either attending or crashing. More importantly, a large portrait of Richard sits in the background. And finally, there’s a town meeting!

Check out all of the photos below. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres on Netflix Friday, Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

