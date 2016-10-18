type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 10/05/00-05/15/07 performer Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia guest performer Rob Estes broadcaster The CW, WB genre Drama, Comedy

And just like that, one of the biggest questions surrounding Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has been answered: Yes, Jess’ leather jacket is back. (Let’s be honest: The only love triangle more intense than Jess, Dean, and Rory was the one involving Jess, denim, and leather.)

Netflix has released new photos from its upcoming Gilmore Girls revival, which not only show Jess back at the diner with his uncle, Luke, but also give fans their first glimpse at Lane and Mrs. Kim, who find themselves right where we left them — in the middle of Stars Hollow and all of its shenanigans.

Friday night dinner also makes an appearance in the new photos, and Luke is either attending or crashing. More importantly, a large portrait of Richard sits in the background. And finally, there’s a town meeting!

Check out all of the photos below. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres on Netflix Friday, Nov. 25 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Saeed Adyani/Netflix