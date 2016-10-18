Arrow boss on Diggle's dire predicament

type TV Show genre Action Adventure, Crime run date 10/10/12 performer Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey broadcaster The CW seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

If Diggle thought he was going to find redemption by reenlisting, he was sorely mistaken.

During last week’s episode of Arrow, Diggle (David Ramsey) was basically framed by his corrupt commanding officer in the military — wanting to make a quick buck on the triggers from the nukes that fell on Genesis day, the CO killed the clean members of the unit using Diggle’s gun and left the hero formerly known as Spartan to face a court martial.

“This is the start of a storyline that’s actually going to carry us through episode 512,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently told EW on our SiriusXM radio show Superhero Insider. “There’s going to be a long tail storyline that we’re doing with Dig this year.”

Ahead of season 5, Guggenheim revealed to EW that Diggle would soon discover that Chechnya is the wrong place to find his moral compass, leading to Diggle’s return to Star City and a very Dig and Oliver-centric episode in the fourth outing. “At the end of 502, Diggle gets arrested and 504 deals with how Oliver handles that circumstance,” Guggenheim says. “It’s not so much about changing their dynamic as it is what lengths will Oliver go to for his best friend.”

Arrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.