Little Mix's 'Shout Out To My Ex' may be calling out Zayn Malik

Little Mix takes girl power to another level in their new track “Shout Out to My Ex,” leading some fans to think the track could be a diss thrown at Little Mix member Perrie Edwards’ former fiancé Zayn Malik.

Edwards starts of the track proclaiming, “This is a shout out to my ex / Heard he in love with some other chick / Yeah, yeah that hurt me I’ll admit / Forget that boy I’m over it.” (Malik has been dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.)

And then there’s the chorus, which proclaims, “Shout Out to my ex / You’re really quite the man / You made my heart break and then made me who I am / Here’s to my ex / Hey look at me now / All the way up / I swear you’ll never bring me down.”

Hear the whole song below.