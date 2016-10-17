Fuller House casts Adam Hagenbuch as Kimmy's brother

Ariana Bacle
October 17, 2016 at 05:21 PM EDT

Fuller House

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
1
run date
02/26/16
performer
Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber
broadcaster
Netflix
genre
Comedy, Family

Kimmy Gibbler’s getting a brother: Switched at Birth‘s Adam Hagenbuch will be playing the kooky character’s sibling Jimmy on the upcoming season of Fuller House, EW has confirmed. E! first reported the news.

Hagenbuch plays recurring character Mingo on Freeform’s Switched at Birth and has also appeared on other shows including Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, Undateable, and Modern Family.

Fuller House, a reboot of Full House, premiered on Netlix this past February. The series follows the original show’s stars Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Andrea Barber (Kimmy), and Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) and features guest appearances from other Full House alums like John Stamos, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, and Dave Coulier.

Although Kimmy’s previously mentioned a brother named Garth on the show, this will mark Jimmy’s first appearance (and mention) — and also the first time a member of Kimmy’s Gibbler clan has appeared onscreen. See Jimmy make his debut when the second season arrives on the streaming service Dec. 9. 

