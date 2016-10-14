type Video Games Current Status In Season

Maroon 5’s video for “Don’t Wanna Know” might change the way you think about Pokémon Go.

The video, which was released Friday on the TODAY show, brings Pokémon Go from game to reality, and that reality is less-than-fun. Adam Levine, his bandmates, and celebrities like Sarah Silverman, Ed Helms, and Vince Vaughn are among the people clad in Pokémon costumes, trying to go about their ordinary lives despite being under constant threat of being mobbed by Pokémon Go players trying to catch them. It’s a miserable existence. And on top of that miserable existence, Levine is pining for Silverman.

In once scene, we see Helms get caught in the middle of the street by a hungry crowd. In the video’s closing scene, Vaughn and Levine sit at a bar and contemplate throwing in the towel. “What happens if we stop running?,” Vaughn boldly questions. But that all goes out the window when the two hear a crowd approaching the bar and escape. The video draws an obvious parallel between obsessive people playing Pokémon Go and obsessive fans chasing celebrities.

“Don’t Wanna Know” is directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers), who worked with Maroon 5 on the music video for “Sugar.” Kendrick Lamar, who collaborated on the track, is notably absent. The band is set to perform the new song on Ellen Nov. 3.