Stranger Things: David Harbour's audition as Eleven

placeholder
Dan Snierson
October 11, 2016 at 08:22 PM EDT

Stranger Things

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Horror, Thriller
run date
07/15/16
performer
Winona Ryder, David Harbour
broadcaster
Netflix
seasons
2
Current Status
In Season

Much has been written about the wonderful performance turned in by Millie Brown as young girl-turned-science experiment gone rogue Eleven in Stranger Things, but your world is about to turned upside down (or right side up, if you’re in the Upside Down): David Harbour, better known as Chief Hopper, initially wanted to play the role of Eleven on the Netflix’s ’80s-set sci-fi mystery series.

Funny or Die has released the audition tapes, which reveal a very dedicated (and violent) man determined to show off his powers of telekinesis. They also show him to be a man who is not bitter that he didn’t land the part; in fact, he concedes that Brown did “an okay job” as Eleven. Give him. God. Damn. Waffles! 

