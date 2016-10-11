type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 07/15/16 performer Winona Ryder, David Harbour broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Much has been written about the wonderful performance turned in by Millie Brown as young girl-turned-science experiment gone rogue Eleven in Stranger Things, but your world is about to turned upside down (or right side up, if you’re in the Upside Down): David Harbour, better known as Chief Hopper, initially wanted to play the role of Eleven on the Netflix’s ’80s-set sci-fi mystery series.

Funny or Die has released the audition tapes, which reveal a very dedicated (and violent) man determined to show off his powers of telekinesis. They also show him to be a man who is not bitter that he didn’t land the part; in fact, he concedes that Brown did “an okay job” as Eleven. Give him. God. Damn. Waffles!