Bill Maher opened Friday night’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher by invoking Bill Cosby while discussing Donald Trump’s graphic comments about women, including that Trump’s fame allowed him to grab women “by the p—y.”

On Friday, a video from 2005 of Trump and then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush making lewd comments about women while on an Access Hollywood bus to the set of Days of our Lives was released by the Washington Post. In the footage, Trump says, “You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” After Bush added some encouragement — “Whatever you want” — the GOP nominee continued: “Grab ’em by the p—y. You can do anything.”

The comments were widely denounced by both Republicans and Democrats, and left Maher flabbergasted.

“This is what he says! ‘Grab them by the p—y?’ Sounds like what Hillary did to him at the first debate,” Maher joked. “Is this really happening, the guy who’s running for president says grab them by the p—y? Even Bill Cosby today was like, ‘Jesus, at least I’m thoughtful enough to give them a drug in my drink.'”

Maher also preemptively mocked Trump surrogates who would seek to defend their candidate. “I cannot wait for the Sunday morning talk shows to see what the Trump surrogates are going to spin this into: ‘Look, George, people are tired of Washington politicians who won’t grab the voters by the p—y. Donald Trump and Mike Pence are making sexual assault great again.'”

Trump has since apologized for the comments. “I’ve never said I’m a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone that I’m not,” Trump said in a video released early Saturday morning. “I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more than a decade-old video are one of them. Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize.”

Watch the full Maher video here.