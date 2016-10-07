type TV Show Current Status In Season

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

E! has stopped production on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the wake of Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris robbery.

Just days after the E! personality was gagged, bound and robbed at gunpoint of nearly $11 million worth of jewelry during Paris Fashion Week, the network has put a hold on filming the reality series.

“Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume,” an E! spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday.

However, despite E!’s statement, two sources tell PEOPLE the production continued after the robbery and the family filmed earlier in the week. A source confirmed that Kardashian West returned to L.A. Thursday afternoon and is not currently filming: “Kim’s family filmed this week. Kim did not and she is not ready to film. Filming has been halted and won’t resume until Kim is ready. There is no stress for Kim to resume filming. Everyone is understanding.”

Around 3 a.m. Monday morning, five masked men forced the concierge at No Address Hotel to take them to Kardashian West’s room, where she was alone. Upon entering, the 35-year-old was bound up while the intruders stole nearly $11 million worth of jewelry from her.

Although a rep for the mother of two told PEOPLE after the incident that “she is badly shaken but physically unharmed,” a source close to Kardashian West said that she has suspended all commitments indefinitely.

“Kim is still upset and things are not even close to being back to normal. She has no plans to work in the near future. She just wants to stay home with her kids,” the source told PEOPLE. “She realizes that she has lived in a bubble. She could have never imagined being robbed like this. She is now more worried than ever about protecting the kids. She doesn’t want to let them out of sight.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on E!