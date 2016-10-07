Arianne Zucker on Donald Trump's graphic comments: It's not about me

Actress Arianne Zucker has broken her silence — albeit briefly — about the recently revealed graphic remarks Donald Trump made about her while preparing for a cameo on Days of Our Lives in 2005.

Approached by CBS Los Angeles reporter Tom Wait outside her home Friday evening, Zucker initially declined to comment on the situation. Pressed further, she said simply, “It’s not about me.”

Trump’s remarks were first reported by the Washington Post, which published video and audio recordings of a vulgar conversation between the businessman and Billy Bush, then of Access Hollywood, en route to the Days set.

On the tape, Trump is heard commenting on Zucker’s legs and saying he wants to “use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her.” He adds, “You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

The tape also includes Trump recounting a failed attempt to seduce a different woman; the woman’s full name is not given, but Access Hollywood on Friday identified her as former anchor Nancy O’Dell. Representatives for O’Dell declined to comment to EW.

Trump has issued a rare apology for his comments. “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” the Republican presidential nominee said in a statement to EW. “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”

Bush also apologized for making off-color supportive comments. “Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” the Today cohost said in a statement. “It’s no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago — I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.”

Trump’s remarks have been condemned by politicians on both sides of the aisle, as well as numerous celebrities.

In a 2005 interview, Zucker indicated that her scenes with Trump on Days of Our Lives were shot without incident. See her comment to CBS LA in the video below.