Solange Knowles worked on her latest album Seat at the Table for nearly four years and after its release on Sept. 30, the singer has revealed how the process started with a short film called A Seat at the Table, Beginning Stages.

The video showcases the relaxed, creative environment that Knowles inhabits with her son Julez, who makes a few appearances throughout. Sean Nicolas Savage, Patrick Wimberly, and Olugbenga Adelekan are among Knowles’ featured collaborators.

Watch A Seat at the Table, Beginning Stages below.