Fresh Off the Boat is going big with its season 3 premiere, taking the Huang family to its native home, Taiwan. Behind the camera, the kids of the ABC sitcom took advantage of their on-location voyage.

Hudson Yang — who plays the family’s eldest son, Eddie — channeled the spirit of his character and real-life inspiration to try out all the good eats Taipei has to offer in an exclusive video. He, along with Fun Taiwan TV show host Janet Hsieh, tested out the offerings of the famous Shilin Night Market.

Yang isn’t all that into the first round of culinary offerings: large intestine, small intestine, heart, gizzards, and chicken feet. “I say no to all,” he says, also offering no interest in seeing what duck tongue looks like. Yang takes a bite of a chicken claw and promptly rids his mouth of it.

“Hey, hey, hey — you’re not allowed to spit it out!” Hsieh yells.

Yang did fare better when eating the pork blood pudding covered in peanut paste — “If I didn’t know what it was, I would like it” he says — as well as a caramelized peanuts and ice cream concoction.

In the season 3 premiere, Louis (Randall Park) flies the entire family to Taiwan in an effort to make things right with Gene (Ken Jeong). Upon meeting Gene’s beautiful fiancé, Margaret (Ann Hsu), and seeing the wonderful life he has built for himself, Louis questions whether his life in Orlando is just as great as it could be in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Jessica (Constance Wu) takes Eddie, Emery (Forrest Wheeler), and Evan (Ian Chen) to her favorite childhood locales, including Dihua Street and the Night Market.

See the video above. Fresh Off the Boat season 3 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.