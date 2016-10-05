Sarah Jessica Parker to launch book publishing imprint

Sarah Jessica Parker is taking her love for the written word to the next level. The longtime actress moves beyond Hollywood and announced her new position as editorial director for SJP at Hogarth Publishing.

Parker will help discover and nurture upcoming writers. According to The New York Times, “she will help find, edit, and publish three to four new novels a year.”

The position came about after meeting the head of Hogarth, Molly Stern, three years ago. The actress explained this new direction to the Times saying, “I have always loved to read for the same reason I love to act, which is that other people’s stories are more interesting to me than my own.” Parker went on to credit her mother’s voracious reading habits that spurred her own.

Despite her new job in the literary world, Parker remains present on the screen. Her latest project is HBO’s dark comedy Divorce with Thomas Haden Church, which premieres Oct. 9 at 10 p.m.