How a cop convinced Kiefer Sutherland to get rid of his motorcycle

Designated Survivor

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Political ,
Thriller
Network
ABC
placeholder
Chancellor Agard
October 05, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT

According to Kiefer Sutherland, “you could fill the Grand Canyon” with the number of things he’s bad at doing. But the one thing on the list that sticks out in his mind is riding a motorcycle.

In the latest edition of The Jess Cagle Interview, the Designated Survivor star sat down with EW and PEOPLE Editorial Director Jess Cagle for a wide ranging conversation and opened up about his complicated relationship with motorcycle riding: he loves to ride, but finds it frustrating because he’s “not a great motorcycle rider.” 

The 49-year-old actor proceeded to tell the story about a chance encounter that convinced him to give up his wheels. “I was riding a motorcycle in San Francisco and the cop pulled up next to me, looked over and said, ‘Looks like that bike’s riding you,'” says the man known to many as 24 lead Jack Bauer in the video above. In that moment he thought, “I should probably get rid of this. And I did,” he says during the Cagle Exercise portion of the interview.

Watch full episodes of the Jess Cagle Interview, available now, on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to people.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices.

This fall, Sutherland is returning to television as the star of Designated Survivor one of the fall’s buzziest new dramas. On the ABC political drama, Sutherland plays Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Tom Kirkman, who is chosen to be the designated survivor on the night of the State of the Union. Unfortunately, a terrorist attack kills everyone else at the Capitol, forcing the untested cabinet member to become the new president since he’s the only one in the line of succession left.

Check out the video interview above for more about Sutherland. 

Designated Survivor airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Designated Survivor

Kiefer Sutherland returns to TV in this ABC political drama. The 2016 new fall show follows his rise to president when all other cabinet members tragically die. Natascha McElhone, Italia Ricci, Adan Canto, Kal Penn, and Maggie Q also star.
type
TV Show
seasons
2
Genre
Political,
Thriller
run date
09/21/16
Cast
Kiefer Sutherland,
Maggie Q,
Italia Ricci,
Kal Penn
Network
ABC
Complete Coverage
Designated Survivor

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now