How a cop convinced Kiefer Sutherland to get rid of his motorcycle

According to Kiefer Sutherland, “you could fill the Grand Canyon” with the number of things he’s bad at doing. But the one thing on the list that sticks out in his mind is riding a motorcycle.

In the latest edition of The Jess Cagle Interview, the Designated Survivor star sat down with EW and PEOPLE Editorial Director Jess Cagle for a wide ranging conversation and opened up about his complicated relationship with motorcycle riding: he loves to ride, but finds it frustrating because he’s “not a great motorcycle rider.”

The 49-year-old actor proceeded to tell the story about a chance encounter that convinced him to give up his wheels. “I was riding a motorcycle in San Francisco and the cop pulled up next to me, looked over and said, ‘Looks like that bike’s riding you,'” says the man known to many as 24 lead Jack Bauer in the video above. In that moment he thought, “I should probably get rid of this. And I did,” he says during the Cagle Exercise portion of the interview.

This fall, Sutherland is returning to television as the star of Designated Survivor, one of the fall’s buzziest new dramas. On the ABC political drama, Sutherland plays Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Tom Kirkman, who is chosen to be the designated survivor on the night of the State of the Union. Unfortunately, a terrorist attack kills everyone else at the Capitol, forcing the untested cabinet member to become the new president since he’s the only one in the line of succession left.

Designated Survivor airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.