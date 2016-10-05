Gilmore Girls: What it's like to get coffee at Luke's

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 10/05/00-05/15/07 performer Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia guest performer Rob Estes broadcaster The CW, WB genre Drama, Comedy

Lorelai Gilmore said it best: “Nothing says coffee like six in the morning.” Or, if you prefer another Lorelai quote: “Coffee, coffee, coffee.” Either way, Gilmore Girls fans all over the country got to experience a morning at Luke’s when Netflix turned 200 coffee shops into pop-up Luke’s Diners to celebrate the show’s 16th anniversary.

In the chance you didn’t make it to Luke’s this morning, EW ventured into one in New York City. Here’s how the experience played out…at one location at least.

6:50 a.m.: You arrive to a line of approximately 40 people, a few wearing flannel, all needing coffee.

7 a.m.: The doors open and you get your first glimpse at the inside of Luke’s, which looks oddly like a New York City coffee shop.

7:10 a.m.: You round the corner to see the employees, all dressed in flannel, wearing “Luke’s” aprons — which Luke never wore but now you feel the need to buy — and backwards Luke’s baseball caps. Yes, they’re blue (though a little more navy than royal, but we will let it slide).

7:15 a.m.: You get your free cup of coffee, complete with a quote from the show and a “Luke’s” sleeve. Does it feel authentic? Not quite. The employees were way too nice, and Kirk wasn’t sitting at the counter. But that’s not to say it’s not the greatest cup of coffee you’ve ever been given in your life. Because it is. (One note: It’s a small coffee cup, and there’s NO WAY Lorelai would approve of this serving size.)

7:20 a.m.: You take your place around the shop and start working on finding the perfect lighting for your selfie — something that won’t make you look so exhausted.

7:32 a.m.: Once you’ve taken a million photos and shared your experience on social media — something Luke definitely would’ve kicked you out of the diner for — you actually take a second to taste the coffee. It’s about a B+ on the taste scale.

7:38 a.m.: The shop runs out of Gilmore Girls sleeves!

7:40 a.m.: The shop finds more sleeves! What an emotional rollercoaster! This is like season 6 all over again.

7:45 a.m.: The employees realize there’s more to the event, and finally put up an exact replica of the “No cell phones” sign in the show, along with a cardboard cutout of Luke, who has some updated rules for his diner.

7:50 a.m.: You watch as the employees struggle to put the “Luke’s” sign up outside using suction cups. It stays up for about three minutes before falling.

8 a.m.: You start to wish this place served Luke’s full menu, because pancakes sound really good right about now.

8:10 a.m.: The sign still isn’t sticking to the window — oy with the suction cups already! — so you hold it for a quick picture when it hits you that the entire sign-not-sticking bit is 100 percent the sorty of quirky story line that could’ve happened on the show. Suddenly, that “mistake” seems like the most authentic part of the entire experience.

8:15 a.m.: You leave this fake Luke’s wishing it were a bit more authentic, but thankful it even happened at all. But most of all, you just need more coffee.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hits Netflix on Nov. 25.