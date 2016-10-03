Chloë Grace Moretz is headed back to the realm of horror remakes. The Carrie and Let Me In actress is set to star in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming re-envisioning of horror master Dario Argento’s 1977 classic Suspiria, EW has confirmed.

The 19-year-old will lead the film’s cast, which also includes Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and Dakota Johnson. Variety, which first broke the news, reports that production on the film begins this October in Italy and Hungary.

Suspiria follows a young dancer who travels to an elite ballet academy in Germany, only to discover the school houses sinister secrets and frequently plays host to a series of grisly murders.

Amazon Studios has reportedly acquired worldwide distribution rights for the project, with David Kajganich writing the film’s script, which is based on the screenplay for the Italian original written by Argento and Daria Nicolodi.

Moretz rose to prominence as a child actor in Kick-Ass and Hugo. She starred in Olivier Assayas’ prestige Cannes drama Clouds of Sils Maria in 2014 and the R-rated comedy Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising earlier this year.

Guadagnino boards Suspiria shortly after releasing his critically lauded festival favorite A Bigger Splash in May. The film stars Johnson and Swinton — the latter of whom he also directed in 2011’s I Am Love.