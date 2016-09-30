type Movie release date 04/04/17

Fast 8 isn’t even out until next year, but it’s already remarkable for a few reasons. It’s the first entry in the Fast & Furious franchise to begin shooting after star Paul Walker’s death, it’s adding new cast members like Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, and it’s already gotten headlines for off-camera drama. Fans won’t have to wait much longer for a taste of this new entry, however. Star Vin Diesel teased the release date for the trailer with a Facebook post on Thursday.

Per Diesel, it should be out Dec. 11, but since the post lacked a caption, it’s unclear whether this means a full trailer, or a teaser trailer, or a teaser for the teaser trailer. In a separate post, he added, “The trailer for F8 is going to blow your mind… You will see why there was tension, you will understand the intensity.”

Fast 8 is due out April 14, 2017.

