Some big names are heading to Jingle Ball: The annual event announced Thursday that Charlie Puth, Fifth Harmony, Daya, and Diplo are among the major acts performing at this year’s concert.
Last year’s lineup included Demi Lovato, One Direction, Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, Nick Jonas, and Fall Out Boy. The complete lineup for the 2016 edition will be announced Oct. 11.
Capitol One cardholders can get in a on pre-sale that begins Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local time with general sale starting Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. local time. See which cities the tour will pass through below.
Dallas
San Francisco/San Jose
Los Angeles
Minneapolis
Philadelphia
New York
Boston
Washington, D.C.
Chicago
Atlanta
Tampa
Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
