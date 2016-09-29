The Chainsmokers debut new song All We Know featuring Phoebe Ryan

C Flanigan/FilmMagic
placeholder
Ruth Kinane
September 29, 2016 at 05:38 PM EDT

The Chainsmokers

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
release date
05/10/16

The Chainsmokers released their new single, “All We Know” on Thursday. The track features vocals from indie-pop artist Phoebe Ryan.

The dance music duo is slowing down the pace and chilling out a little on this new, mellow song, with the airy vocals from Ryan and frontman Drew Taggart a prominent aspect of the track.

Ryan’s debut EP “Mine” was released in 2015. She has previously written for various artists, including Britney Spears (“Man on The Moon”), and is well known for her mashup of R. Kelly’s “Ignition” and Miguel’s “Do You.”

“All We Know” is the follow-up to the Chainsmokers’ unstoppable smash hit “Closer” featuring Halsey, which enjoyed six weeks at the top of the Billboard chart. Previous singles “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya and “Roses” featuring Rozes also went double platinum.

The Chainsmokers are currently on tour with upcoming dates in Las Vegas and Austin. Hear the new song below. 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now