The Chainsmokers released their new single, “All We Know” on Thursday. The track features vocals from indie-pop artist Phoebe Ryan.

The dance music duo is slowing down the pace and chilling out a little on this new, mellow song, with the airy vocals from Ryan and frontman Drew Taggart a prominent aspect of the track.

Ryan’s debut EP “Mine” was released in 2015. She has previously written for various artists, including Britney Spears (“Man on The Moon”), and is well known for her mashup of R. Kelly’s “Ignition” and Miguel’s “Do You.”

“All We Know” is the follow-up to the Chainsmokers’ unstoppable smash hit “Closer” featuring Halsey, which enjoyed six weeks at the top of the Billboard chart. Previous singles “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya and “Roses” featuring Rozes also went double platinum.

The Chainsmokers are currently on tour with upcoming dates in Las Vegas and Austin. Hear the new song below.