The first rule of Superhero Fight Club: Don’t talk about Superhero Fight Club.

With Supergirl moving to The CW, the network has released a new promo featuring the whole gang of Greg Berlanti superheroes inducting the heroine into Superhero Fight Club 2.0. How will Supergirl stack up? Check out a sneak peek at the super-powered promo below, and watch more on The CW app.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Arrow returns Wednesday, Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 10, and Legends of Tomorrow returns Thursday, Oct. 13, all at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. And Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, and Caity Lotz — along with mastermind producer Greg Berlanti — will be appearing together at EW PopFest on Oct. 29. Click here for details.