The musical Cats features a bunch of cat characters singing songs based off T.S. Eliot poems about love, death, and memory — in other words, not typical cat behavior. With the musical’s revival being one of the hottest tickets on Broadway right now, Stephen Colbert and his guest, Tony winner and Younger star Sutton Foster, decided to give it a more realistic update on Tuesday night’s The Late Show.

Dressed in cat costumes, Colbert and Foster sang songs about the kinds of problems real felines have to face. “My owner died three days ago,” Foster sang. “What was her name again? Oh look, a curtain cord!”

Watch the clip below.