Dan Brown's Origin gets fall 2017 release date

type Book genre Thriller publisher Doubleday pages 480 publication date 10/03/17 author Dan Brown

Dan Brown‘s Origin, the fifth book in the Robert Langdon series, will be released Sept. 27, 2017, Knopf Doubleday announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, Origin “thrusts Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon into the dangerous intersection of humankind’s two most enduring questions, and the earth-shaking discovery that will answer them.” The previous books in the series are Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code,The Lost Symbol, and Inferno. The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons were made into films starring Tom Hanks, and Inferno — also starring Hanks — arrives in theaters Oct. 14.

The book will also be available as an ebook and an audiobook.