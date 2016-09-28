Dan Brown's Origin gets fall 2017 release date

Madeline Raynor
September 28, 2016 at 04:57 PM EDT

Origin

type
Book
genre
Thriller
publisher
Doubleday
pages
480
publication date
10/03/17
author
Dan Brown

Dan Brown‘s Origin, the fifth book in the Robert Langdon series, will be released Sept. 27, 2017, Knopf Doubleday announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, Origin “thrusts Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon into the dangerous intersection of humankind’s two most enduring questions, and the earth-shaking discovery that will answer them.” The previous books in the series are Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code,The Lost Symbol, and InfernoThe Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons were made into films starring Tom Hanks, and Inferno — also starring Hanks — arrives in theaters Oct. 14.

The book will also be available as an ebook and an audiobook. 

