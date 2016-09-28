Arrow season 5 trailer assembles new team

By Natalie Abrams
Updated September 28, 2016 at 05:16 PM EDT
Arrow

There are some new faces on Team Arrow.

The new trailer for season 5 unveils the new team, assembled in the wake of Thea (Willa Holland) hanging up her cowl and Diggle (David Ramsey) reenlisting. Oliver (Stephen Amell) can certainly use all the help he can get, especially with new villain Prometheus out to get him. But has all the years of pain and suffering cause the Emerald Archer to revert back to killing? Find out in the trailer:

Arrow returns Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Arrow

Billionaire Oliver Queen — under the vigilante persona of Arrow — tries to right the wrongs of his family and fight the ills of society.
