Arrow season 5 trailer assembles new team

The new trailer for season 5 unveils the new team, assembled in the wake of Thea (Willa Holland) hanging up her cowl and Diggle (David Ramsey) reenlisting. Oliver (Stephen Amell) can certainly use all the help he can get, especially with new villain Prometheus out to get him. But has all the years of pain and suffering cause the Emerald Archer to revert back to killing? Find out in the trailer: