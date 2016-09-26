Stranger Things kids share their Upside Down theories

type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 07/15/16 performer Winona Ryder, David Harbour broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Now that you’ve had time to let season 1 of Stranger Things settle in your mind, do you feel like you know all the ins and outs of the Upside Down? No? Neither do the film’s stars. They do, however, have some interesting theories on what it all means.

Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, who play Dustin, Lucas, and Will on the Netflix thriller, respectively, recently sat down with EW to discuss the mysteries of the hit series, which will return for a second season sometime in 2017.

Schnapp struggled to define what exactly the Upside Down is. “It’s just another dimension,” he said. “To get through it you have to, what was it? You have to get close to energy or something?” he said, laughing.

Meanwhile, Matarazzo settled on a blunt descriptor: “It sucks,” he said. “My theory is that there are other inhabitants in the Upside Down that are hiding, either underground or some [other] place. Maybe One through Ten are hiding in the Upside Down? Or maybe they’re hiding in our dimension. Maybe they’re among us?”

McLaughlin added: “I think there’s more to it. There’s more than just the Upside Down. The Upside Down was just in Hawkins. We don’t know if it’s around the world. So, it could just be another part of our world.”

Additionally, Schnapp revealed he was genuinely terrified while filming a particularly creepy scene of the series’ debut season. “When I was picking up the phone, there was this big speaker right behind me,” he said of filming the sequence. “I was running and I was in the scene and really in the moment, and all of a sudden they played this huge loud [monster] sound right next to me, and I just got so freaked out.”

Watch the kids of Stranger Things discuss their theories on the Upside Down, goofing around on set, and scary moments from production in the video, above.