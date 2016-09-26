'Star Wars' LEGO figures rule the final chapter of 'Rogue One' toy story

type Movie Current Status In Season release date 03/31/15 Limited Release Date 03/31/15 Wide Release Date 03/31/15

The fourth and final chapter of the “Go Rogue” animated toy shorts — starring the playthings of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — has been unwrapped.

In this comical take on the Get the Death Star Plans storyline, assorted action figures and dolls have engaged in a slapstick battle over the instructions for a 3,800-piece LEGO battlestation.

Part Four of the short series is entirely LEGO inspired, with the characters rendered as minifigs, clashing over who has the clutch power to control the galaxy.

This series kicks off a contest Lucasfilm is hosting for fans who want to make their own Star Wars toy films. The StarWars.com/GoRogue competition for teens and adults starts Friday, when many of these toys will be released, and closes on Oct. 30. (The Disney.com/MyRogueStory is a junior league version of the competition for kids ages 8–12.)

Winners will visit Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco for a big-screen viewing of their shorts, followed by a preview screening of Rogue One.

