type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 05/21/10 performer Will Forte, Val Kilmer, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe director Jorma Taccone distributor Universal author Will Forte, John Solomon, Jorma Taccone genre Comedy

After a few years of scuttlebutt about a MacGruber sequel, it looks like there’s finally a script in the works.

Jorma Taccone, who directed and co-wrote the first movie, posted a pair of updates Monday on Twitter. He first shared a photo of him and star Will Forte with a caption that says, “The writing hath begun!!!” He also posted the title page of a “Super Duper Rough” draft dated Sept. 17.

MacGruber, a parody of MacGyver, started as a Saturday Night Live sketch starring Forte and was made into a movie with Forte in 2010. Forte spoke to EW about the sequel in 2015. “There’s nothing I would rather do than that,” he says. “It’s not a question of if but when.” He added, “Come February, if I have a little bit of time, Jorma, John [Solomon, who co-wrote the script with Forte and Taccone] and I will get together and we’ll start banging it out.”

Fall is shaping up to be the season for updates on men who save the day using commonplace objects: CBS’ MacGyver reboot premiered on Sept. 23.

Check out Taccone’s updates below: