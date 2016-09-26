Daisy and Ghost Rider did not get off on the right foot, but the unlikely duo may find some common ground in the coming episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In the season 4 premiere, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) tracked down Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) to prevent him from taking more lives, but what she learned firsthand is that he only targets those the Spirit of Vengeance deems dangerous. “The Ghost Rider has one thing on his mind: Seek out and eliminate the sinner,” Luna says. “The Rider has his own designs. It’s like your shadow — you can’t shake it. Once you give into him, he takes over completely.”

That stands in stark contrast to the motivations of Robbie Reyes, whose No. 1 priority is his brother, Gabriel Reyes (Lorenzo James Henrie). “That’s all he cares about,” Reyes says. “He, at a very young age, became the patriarch of his family. At 13 years old, he was raising his brother. He lives for his brother, he ultimately dies for his brother, then he’s reborn again. The inherent goodness in Robbie and the love that he has for his brother is important in keeping the two entities separate.”

It was witnessing Robbie’s love for his brother that made Daisy second-guess her initial gut reaction that Robbie was a serial killer. “They both have certain things in common, so I think they’re going to both be intrigued with one another pretty early on in terms of how they operate,” Bennet says. “They’re both organically loners, and they’re both actually good people at the end of the day. Maybe they haven’t been dealt a great hand, and they’re just trying to get by and do what’s right again.”

That’s exactly why Ghost Rider didn’t kill Daisy in the premiere, despite her practically begging him to. “He saw a penitent women,” Luna says. “He looked into her eyes and saw a woman who is obviously trying to atone for something, but it’s definitely nothing that she did. The Rider has the ability to see through and into the bones of someone — into their heart and their soul. He sees a woman trying to be good.”

“Given the opportunity, I didn’t kill her,” Luna continues. “So she’s intrigued by this creature that she witnessed. Beyond that, we’re all heading in the same direction. We all funnel into this one road. While you can’t call us a team, we’re certainly aligned, but it’s mainly because we’re all seeking the same thing.” This, perhaps?

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.