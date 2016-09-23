Stephen Colbert goes undercover at a Chicago Cubs game

type TV Show Current Status In Season

In addition to pumpkin spice and leaves changing colors, the advent of fall also means the beginning of the MLB playoffs. This year’s baseball postseason is notable because the best record belongs to the Chicago Cubs, a perennial loser franchise that hasn’t won a World Series since 1908 (the longest title drought in professional sports). As a Cubs fan, Stephen Colbert decided to get in on the action by going to Wrigley Field disguised as a hot dog vendor.

The first thing Colbert learned about hawking hot dogs at a baseball field is that the box is much heavier than it looks. Plus, “This box is warm, and it’s resting right up against, shall we say, my Vienna beef.”

He still committed to the delivery, though he added sunglasses and fake facial hair as a disguise. After running around the bases with his hot dog box, Colbert wandered among the stands, saying things like, “Life is short, we could die at any minute, who wants a hot dog?” in his best Chicago accent. One thing Colbert was clear on, though: Everyone had to pay $6.50 if they wanted a hot dog, even star Cubs player Anthony Rizzo.

Watch the clip below.