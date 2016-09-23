'Pitch' strikes out in premiere ratings

Fox’s promising baseball drama Pitch struck out in the ratings for its premiere episode Thursday night.

Facing heavy competition from a real-live sporting event (CBS’ Thursday Night Football coverage), the drama about Major League Baseball’s first female player (Kylie Bunbury) only delivered 4.3 million fans and a 1.1 adults 18-49 rating, making it the second lowest-rated program on a major broadcast network Thursday night (unfortunately for Fox, the lowest was the Pitch lead-in, the second season return of Rosewood, which only had a 0.7 rating, and didn’t much help support the new show’s launch).

ABC had a new show too, the legal/media drama Notorious (5.4 million, 1.2), which likewise underwhelmed — and was arguably even a worse performance than Pitch despite its slightly higher ratings, given it had a far stronger lead-in courtesy of Grey’s Anatomy (2.4). Notorious helps support the theory that only Shonda Rhimes can fill a Shonda Rhimes timeslot (Notorious is a Shonda wannabe with no affiliation to the super-producer).

Both new dramas make the delivery of Wednesday night’s freshman debuts, Designated Survivor and Lethal Weapon, look better by comparison.

Another Thursday newcomer, the regular time period premiere of NBC’s new Ted Danson comedy The Good Place (5.2 million, 1.3), was quite modest.

Some more adult demo numbers from last night for comparison: HTGAWM (1.4), Superstore (1.4), Chicago Med (1.4), The Blacklist (1.3).