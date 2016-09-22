Bridget Jones’s Baby is out in theaters now, and unfortunately it doesn’t include James Corden. Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show explained why, as Corden went through auditions for the film.

The sketch, which featured star Renee Zellweger, found Corden as the film’s new British lead, a replacement for Hugh Grant. Corden’s audition had him react to news of Jones’ pregnancy. “Well, bugger me, Bridget,” Corden said in his best approximation of Grant. But Zellweger and her producer explained that they didn’t want Grant, that’s why they didn’t cast him.