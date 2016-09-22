Harry Potter Patronuses: A complete guide
You know your Harry Potter house—both Hogwarts and Ilvermorny. You've chosen your wand. (Or rather, it's chosen you.) Now, it's time to discover your Patronus.
The Patronus quiz on Pottermore — which is now part of the broader Wizarding World website — features a quiz that allows fans of the series to discover their very own Patronuses.
As explained on the Pottermore page, a Patronus is a form of advanced magic in which the witch or wizard casting the spell draws upon their happiest memories to produce a kind of shield to help protect themselves from Dementors, the guardians of the wizarding prison, Azkaban.
When spell casters are able to successfully summon a corporeal Patronus — as opposed to some silver vapor — it often takes the shape of an animal (or even magical creature) unique to the witch or wizard. Since the quiz was first launched, users have been assigned more than 100 different patronuses, including vultures and thestrals.
Wondering who else has your Patronus? From Harry's stag to Hermione's otter, here are some of the more memorable Patronuses featured in Harry Potter.
Harry Potter: Stag
Ron Weasley: Jack Russell Terrier
Hermione Granger: Otter
Ginny Weasley: Horse
Luna Lovegood: Hare
Albus Dumbledore: Phoenix
James Potter: Stag
Lily Potter: Doe
Severus Snape: Doe
Minerva McGonagall: Cat
Remus Lupin: Wolf
Nymphadora Tonks: Wolf
Arthur Weasley: Weasel
Kingsley Shacklebolt: Lynx
Dolores Umbridge: Cat
Seamus Finnigan: Fox
Cho Chang: Swan
Ernie MacMillan: Boar
Aberforth Dumbledore: Goat
