You know your Harry Potter house—both Hogwarts and Ilvermorny. You've chosen your wand. (Or rather, it's chosen you.) Now, it's time to discover your Patronus.

The Patronus quiz on Pottermore — which is now part of the broader Wizarding World website — features a quiz that allows fans of the series to discover their very own Patronuses.

As explained on the Pottermore page, a Patronus is a form of advanced magic in which the witch or wizard casting the spell draws upon their happiest memories to produce a kind of shield to help protect themselves from Dementors, the guardians of the wizarding prison, Azkaban.

When spell casters are able to successfully summon a corporeal Patronus — as opposed to some silver vapor — it often takes the shape of an animal (or even magical creature) unique to the witch or wizard. Since the quiz was first launched, users have been assigned more than 100 different patronuses, including vultures and thestrals.

Wondering who else has your Patronus? From Harry's stag to Hermione's otter, here are some of the more memorable Patronuses featured in Harry Potter.

Harry Potter: Stag

Ron Weasley: Jack Russell Terrier

Hermione Granger: Otter

Ginny Weasley: Horse

Luna Lovegood: Hare

Albus Dumbledore: Phoenix

James Potter: Stag

Lily Potter: Doe

Severus Snape: Doe

Minerva McGonagall: Cat

Remus Lupin: Wolf

Nymphadora Tonks: Wolf

Arthur Weasley: Weasel

Kingsley Shacklebolt: Lynx

Dolores Umbridge: Cat

Seamus Finnigan: Fox

Cho Chang: Swan

Ernie MacMillan: Boar