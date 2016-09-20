type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 07/15/16 performer Winona Ryder, David Harbour broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

There were many mysteries raised on season 1 of Stranger Things, from “what about Barb?” to Eleven’s ultimate fate to “what about Barb?” Yet, one mystery has stood out beyond the rest: Is Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) the father of Parks and Recreation’s Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz)? Schwartz and the show’s creators have jokingly confirmed the theory, and now the two actors have added a new dimension to the fun.

On Tuesday, Schwartz, who became a fan favorite on Parks and Rec as the loveable but also terrible Jean-Ralphio, took to Twitter to share an image of him engaging in a father-son shaving session with Keery. He wrote, “Dad and son meet because the Internet. @joekeery @Stranger_Things #strangertwins.”

As crazy as the theory might seem, the two characters are in the running for best hair on television and both shows are set in Indiana. Back in August, Schwartz got on board with the theory, suggesting the traumatic events of season 1 led to Jean-Ralphio’s non-traditional birth, and he even may have spent half of his life in the Upside Down.

“He was super chill, super cool in the Upside Down. He ran that s—,” Schwartz said. “He was super friends with the monster. When he met the monster, it was like a little kid. By the time it was a full-blown monster, they had a dance together. The monster didn’t even open yet; it was a sprouted flower.”

Last month when speaking to EW about season 2, Matt Duffer, one of the show’s creators, jokingly confirmed the theory as well. “It’s hilarious and it’s obviously true,” laughed Duffer. “I’ll confirm that.”

Still no word on Eleven growing up to be Leslie Knope.