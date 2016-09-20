Just when you thought the kids from Stranger Things could not get cuter, spoiler alert: they do.

Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo warmed up the crowd before the Emmy Awards Sunday night with an amazing musical performance. The trio sang Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ hit “Uptown Funk.” And thanks to Netflix, the full video, below, dropped on Tuesday.

The stars of the Netflix smash took the stage after an introduction from Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez. “Here are the kids from Stranger Things,” Rodriguez announced, drawing cheers from the audience. Soon, Brown wowed with her lovely singing voice,McLaughlin broke out some impressive dance moves, and Matarazzo dazzled with some audience interaction, pointing into the crowd.

Watch the full performance below, and then hit the set with the Stranger Things kids here.

https://www.facebook.com/