Watch the MacGyver reboot's explosive opening credits

With three days left to go until the premiere of CBS’ MacGyver reboot, the long wait for the iconic character’s return to television is almost over. To whet your appetite in the meantime, EW has an exclusive first look at the series’ explosive opening credits sequence.

The action-drama’s main titles introduce the show’s leading cast, which includes Sandrine Holt, George Eads, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, and X-Men star Lucas Till in the titular role. The actors’ names appear over images of disembodied hands, which splice together a few random items — a battery, a bullet, a lightbulb, and wire — to craft an incendiary device. The act pays homage to Richard Dean Anderson’s character from the original series: a resourceful secret agent who finds his way out of complex predicaments by crafting useful tools out of ordinary objects.

Writer/producer Peter M. Lenkov (R.I.P.D., Hawaii Five-0) developed the series for CBS 24 years after the original MacGyver series, which premiered in 1985, aired its final episode on ABC in 1992. The program was frequently parodied in a recurring Saturday Night Live segment, MacGruber, which featured Will Forte.

MacGyver premieres Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the series’ opening credit sequence in the video above, and check out the reboot’s first trailer in the clip below.