If you’ve made a documentary about movie posters then it makes sense that you would want your own movie poster to be up to snuff. Which explains why the official one-sheet poster for 24X36: A Movie About Movie Posters is a collaboration between no fewer than five artists: Sara Deck, Paul Ainsworth, Joshua Budich, Gary Pullin, and the project’s art director, Matt Ryan Tobin.

Directed by Kevin Burke, 24X36: A Movie About Movie Posters examines the birth, death, and resurrection of illustrated poster art with contributions from Roger Kastel — who was responsible for the classic poster for Jaws — and Gremlins director Joe Dante, among others.

24X36 is produced by Snowfort Pictures and Post No Joes Productions. The film will receive its world premiere on Friday at Fantastic Fest, which takes place at Austin, Texas’ Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar cinema.

You can see that new one-sheet and the doc’s teaser trailer, below.