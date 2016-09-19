Rapper-singer Lizzo is known for writing songs about body positivity and racial politics, but sometimes she just wants to hit the club. And in her new video for “Phone,” she turns everyone’s night-out nightmare—losing your cell—into its own kind of party, complete with voguing dancers galore.

The video, which debuted on Jezebel, is the latest taste of her upcoming Coconut Oil project, due Oct. 7. The first single from the EP, “Good As Hell,” was featured on the Barbershop: The Next Cut soundtrack this past spring.

Earlier this year, Lizzo—who’s also a host on MTV’s new live-music show Wonderland—stopped by the EW offices to dish on new music in a Q&A you can rewatch below.

