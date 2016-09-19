type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 03/21/11 performer Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough broadcaster ABC seasons 24 Current Status In Season

It was a scary moment in the history of Dancing With the Stars, but that didn’t stop ABC from wanting to show more of it.

ABC opened Monday night’s installment of DWTS with behind-the-scenes clips of last week’s protest againt Ryan Lochte, the Olympian who admitted to lying about a robbery incident during the Olympics this summer.

The video shows the security guards tackling one of the protesters, Sam Satoodeh, 59, who fell back against Lochte and injured his foot. There’s also a shot of the four women who remained in the audience, shouting “liar” to Lochte.

Satoodeh and Barzeen Soroudi, 25, were were arrested for criminal trespassing. After being released from a Los Angeles jail last week, Soroudi told reporters that “we didn’t agree with the Walt Disney Company choosing Lochte to represent Americans Yes, he did receive gold medals, but what he did in Rio did not represent Americans well.”

Soroudi said he attended the Olympics and said the accusations against Lochte made Brazilians feel “insulted, and it became very difficult for many Americans there.”

Lochte and his partner Cheryl Burke performed the final number for Monday’s show. Dancing the quick step to the theme from The Muppets, the duo didn’t exactly wow the judges. “The concept was amazing,” said Julianne Hough, before adding, “I do have to say I saw so many mistakes.”

“You had the posture like Fozzie the bear,” added Bruno Tonioli.

Lochte and Burke earned 24 out of a possible 40.