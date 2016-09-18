NYPD Blue reunion with Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits at Emmys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Christian Holub
September 18, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT

NYPD Blue

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
09/23/93
performer
Amy Brenneman, David Caruso, Kim Delaney, Dennis Franz, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Currie Graham, Sharon Lawrence, Leonard Gardner, James McDaniel, David Milch, Rick Schroder, Jimmy Smits, Sherry Stringfield, Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon, Bill Brochtrup, Gordon Clapp, Esai Morales, Charlotte Ross, Henry Simmons
guest performer
Peter Boyle, Kevin Dillon, Jenna Elfman, Giancarlo Esposito, Luis Guzman, Anthony Stewart Head, Debra Messing, Poppy Montgomery, Mos Def, Joe Pantoliano, Michael Rapaport, Richard Schiff, David Schwimmer, M. Emmet Walsh, Isaiah Washington, Titus Welliver
broadcaster
ABC
genre
Crime, Drama

Many deserving shows won Emmys on Sunday, and even more were left out. This era of Peak TV, when television is seen as a great artistic form, is sometimes thought to have begun with shows like NYPD Blue. Things came full circle on Sunday when NYPD Blue stars Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits presented the award for Best Drama Series.

Franz even quoted his character’s famous line from the first episode of the series: “Ipsa this!” 

The award went to Game of Thrones for the second year in a row. 

via GIPHY

Fans on Twitter were pleased by the reunion, if a little shocked.

https://twitter.com/_/status/777703138727981056

