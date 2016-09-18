type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 09/23/93 performer Amy Brenneman, David Caruso, Kim Delaney, Dennis Franz, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Currie Graham, Sharon Lawrence, Leonard Gardner, James McDaniel, David Milch, Rick Schroder, Jimmy Smits, Sherry Stringfield, Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon, Bill Brochtrup, Gordon Clapp, Esai Morales, Charlotte Ross, Henry Simmons guest performer Peter Boyle, Kevin Dillon, Jenna Elfman, Giancarlo Esposito, Luis Guzman, Anthony Stewart Head, Debra Messing, Poppy Montgomery, Mos Def, Joe Pantoliano, Michael Rapaport, Richard Schiff, David Schwimmer, M. Emmet Walsh, Isaiah Washington, Titus Welliver broadcaster ABC genre Crime, Drama

Many deserving shows won Emmys on Sunday, and even more were left out. This era of Peak TV, when television is seen as a great artistic form, is sometimes thought to have begun with shows like NYPD Blue. Things came full circle on Sunday when NYPD Blue stars Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits presented the award for Best Drama Series.

Franz even quoted his character’s famous line from the first episode of the series: “Ipsa this!”

The award went to Game of Thrones for the second year in a row.

Fans on Twitter were pleased by the reunion, if a little shocked.

Franz even said "Ipsa this!" On such a high right now, I'm okay with Americans being shut out. Kinda. #Emmys https://t.co/pySXISr37n — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) September 19, 2016

Jimmy Smits and Dennis Franz, together again. That might be the coolest thing I've seen tonight. #Emmys2016 — Will Harris (@NonStopPop) September 19, 2016

Jimmy Smits and Dennis Franz are my Rami Malek and Tatiana Maslany #Emmys — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) September 19, 2016