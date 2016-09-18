Fred Armisen had one of the most interesting entrances at the Emmys on Sunday. Arriving at the awards ceremony in a hearse, he joined his date, Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, down the red carpet while channeling Frankenstein’s monster — bolts and all.

It’s a lot, so first things first: his arrival. Lyonne tweeted, “Fred’s banter with the hearse driver is legendary,” before the two rolled up to TV’s big night in black. She also wrote, “Spooky,” but viewers at home got a full view of what she was referring to when Armisen flaunted his black suit accompanied by Frankenstein-esque bolts.

He even channeled the monster for the cameras. See his red carpet-ready look below.

Fred's banter with the hearse driver is legendary. #Emmys2016 — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) September 18, 2016

Armisen was nominated at the Emmys for his work opposite Carrie Brownstein on Portlandia, as well as Documentary Now!.