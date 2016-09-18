type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 1 run date 01/21/16 performer Zach Galifianakis broadcaster FX genre Comedy

Louie Anderson can add an Emmy to his basket.

The first-time Emmy nominee won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his role as Christine Baskets on Baskets at the 68th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.

Anderson took on the challenging task of playing another gender in the new FX series. His character, Christine, is the mother to twins Chip and Dale, both of whom are played by Zach Galifianakis.

“I haven’t always been a very good man, but I play one hell of a woman,” the actor said while accepting the award. Backstage, Anderson told reporters that the award belongs to his mother. “I’m playing my mom; this is her award,” he said. “I’m stealing every little nuance she had. Every little thing your mother does, at some point in your life you’ll find yourself doing it. Just embrace it and realize that they won. And there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Anderson said he hoped the award would get “more eyeballs” for Baskets, which he said is about misfits. “This show is all about not fitting in, and then fitting in perfectly,” he said. “We live in a society of exclusion. … I hope that season 2 of Baskets will make people go, They weren’t kidding. They’re really serious about this show and they really want to help people see different kinds of families and embrace those families as just next-door neighbors, not ‘those weirdos who live next door to us.’”

Anderson is a veteran actor and comedian, having scored two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for the autobiographical series Life With Louie, which he created.

Anderson beat out a group of talented and hilarious peers: Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Matt Walsh (Veep), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), and Tony Hale (Veep).

