You know nothing, Emmy Awards.

As viewers noticed and tweeted, the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category featured one unwelcome guest: a wayward “r” in Kit Harington’s last name.

The actor behind Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, however, just looked happy to be there:

The moment they misspelled Kit Harington's name, I knew he was losing. 🙄 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/N2glPQ5NQc — Elio Perlman (@ericfloyd) September 19, 2016

Clearly, winter hasn’t arrived in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles just yet.