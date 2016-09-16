Donald Trump enters stage to Les Mis theme, welcomes deplorables

Trump also calls for Clinton's bodyguards to disarm: 'Let’s see what happens to her'

Do you hear the people sing, singing the song of angry men? It seems Donald Trump does.

The Republican nominee nodded to Les Misérables, the popular musical based on Victor Hugo’s French Revolution epic novel, when he entered the stage to the musical’s theme music at a campaign event in Miami on Friday.

The background screen was filled with an edited image from the musical, featuring the story’s rebels carrying American and Trump flags, adorned with the caption “Les Deplorables.” Trump also greeted the crowd by saying, “Welcome to all of you deplorables!”— a reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s statement last week that half of Trump’s supporters can be categorized in a “basket of deplorables.”

Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president, made the comment at a New York fundraiser last Friday while detailing her assertion that Trump has “lifted up” racist, sexist, and xenophobic Americans, whom she called “irredeemable” but not representative of America. She later said she regretted saying “half” of Trump’s supporters fell into that category, but said she would continue to call out racist and bigoted rhetoric in the election.

At Trump’s rally on Friday, he criticized Clinton’s use of “deplorable” and “irredeemable,” saying, “Boy that second word is tough. You don’t hear that as much, but that means you’re never going to come back, folks. And I know you’re going to come back.”

He went on to criticize Clinton’s position on gun violence, accusing her of seeking to “destroy” the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He then suggested that her bodyguards disarm. “I think that her bodyguards should drop all weapons. They should disarm, right? Right?” Trump said. “Take their guns away! She doesn’t want guns. … Let’s see what happens to her.”