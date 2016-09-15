type Movie Current Status In Season

In the new trailer for London Town, a young boy asks a fellow traveler and cool-looking, bubble-gum-chewing girl sitting opposite him on the train what she’s listening to. When she responds “The Clash,” he’s soon dying his hair black and donning some leather gear in a bid to look like the punk rock band’s singer, Joe Strummer.

Set in England in 1979 amid an era rife with unemployment, London Town follows 14-year-old Shay (Into the Woods‘ Daniel Huttlestone) on his journey of discovery into the music of The Clash and adulthood.

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (CBS miniseries Elvis, The Tudors), plays Joe Strummer, the frontman of the revolutionary British band, who meets Shay when he picks him up in his cab one night. The friendship between the pair — as well as playing caretaker to her younger sister — forces Shay to grow up quickly, all to the backdrop of some rollicking punk rock.

The film is directed by Derrick Borte with a script by Kirsten Sheridan, Sonya Gildea, and Matt Brown. London Town also stars Dougray Scott (Hitman), Natascha McElhone (Californication), and Tom Hughes (The Game) and opens at the at IFC Center in NYC & Laemmle Monica Film Center in LA on Oct. 7. It will also be available digitally on iTunes and VOD.

Watch the trailer above.