Mike Yung recreates Unchained Melody clip for James Corden

Christian Holub
September 15, 2016 at 01:53 PM EDT

The Late Late Show With James Corden

TV Show
In Season

Mike Yung was just a subway busker in New York until his amazing rendition of The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” turned him into this year’s Susan Boyle. The clip went viral, amassing thousands of views in just a few short days. James Corden, who among all late-night hosts has proven most adept at wrangling viral sensations, invited Yung on to The Late Late Show Wednesday night to perform the song in full. Yung did so and brought the house down.

“Mike, what’s it been like since that video came out?” Corden asked afterward.

“It’s been awesome, man,” Yung said. “I got to meet you!”

Watch the clip below.

