Alan Menken to premiere his one-man show

Madeline Raynor
September 15, 2016 at 10:36 PM EDT

Alan Menken fans, rejoice! The beloved Disney and musical theater composer is performing a one-man show.

In the show, called A Whole New World of Alan Menken, the legend will perform his music (from films and shows including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tangled, and Little Shop of Horrors) and share anecdotes about his life and career — and you just know he has some good stories. The show is written and performed by Menken and directed by Richard Kraft.

A Whole New World of Alan Menken will make its world premiere for one night only at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, Calif. on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

