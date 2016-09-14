Psycho and Texas Chain Saw Massacre to screen at inaugural FEARnyc horror film festival

Clark Collis
September 14, 2016 at 12:00 PM EDT

Classic big-screen shockers Night of the Living DeadPsychoThe ExorcistHalloweenNosferatuCarnival of Souls, and Tobe Hooper’s original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will all screen at the inaugural FEARnyc film festival, the event announced Wednesday. The fest, which takes place Oct. 21 through 27 at Manhattan’s Cinema Village, will also pay tribute to late director Wes Craven, whose widow, Iya Labunka, is appearing at the festival’s awards ceremony.

FEARnyc’s lineup of new films includes a remake of 1963’s Blood Feast, the killer clown tale ClowntownDead Awake — about an ancient evil that stalks its victims through the phenomenon of sleep paralysis — and a brace of documentaries about horror movies, director Michael Stever’s Resurrecting Carrie and John Campopiano and Justin White’s Unearthed and Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary.

“This Halloween season, FEARnyc aims to scare the pants off New York City as we present more than 65 new and classic horror films along with an array of cast appearances and special events,” festival founder and director John Capo said in a statement. 

More details about the festival can be found at the official FEARnyc website.

